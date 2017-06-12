The Best Pop Culture-Obsessed Merch — For Babies

Judging by this friend's consumption habits, they've likely hopped on the merchandise bandwagon, wearing their Bieber concert hoodie not just-on-the-weekends, and refreshing Supreme's website on the regular. So, we can only expect the same when it comes to how they dress their kids. Lucikly, merch for babies doesn't have quite as much hype (meaning there likely won't be a ton of tots wearing the same onesie at the playground), but it's still just as hard to get your hands on.