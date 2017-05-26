10 Under-$15 Pieces We're Buying From H&M's Crazy-Cheap Sale

If the thought of a three-day weekend isn't enough to jump-start your Friday, maybe news of H&M's major sale will. With Memorial Day weekend just a few hours away, retailers are coming in hot with the discounts. On Thursday, our wallets cried over Nordstrom's semi-annual sale, and though we still haven't recouped from that one just yet, we're willing to see what one of our favorite fast-fashion destinations has to offer. To sum it all up: H&M is advertising deals as low as $5. We'll wait while you pick your jaw up off the floor.
From backless loafers to vintage-cut denim, H&M is marking down its trendiest stock from the last few months by up to 60%. And, the best part of the sale is you won't have to blow your upcoming vacation budget to get in on it: We've found tons of under-$15 pieces worth shipping home (you'll also get free shipping when you use the code 4791). You have until May 29 to grab as much as you can, so click on to see 10 pieces we'll be buying before stock runs out. Who said buying a new summer wardrobe gad to be expensive?