The world could not be more obsessed with Game Of Thrones, but does that obsession extend to the person penning the original book series, A Song Of Ice & Fire? The answer is a resounding yes — especially when it comes to this flashback photo of George R.R. Martin.
The author — who recently likened his character King Joffrey to Donald Trump — has gotten a little flak from fans for taking his time to write the next book in his fantasy series. However, all seems forgiven now that he has shared a photo of himself from about 40 years ago. Apparently, '70s Martin looks a whole lot like Jon Snow — if Snow were to rock a vintage feel.
Martin shared the photo on Twitter along with this caption:
"#TBT circa 1976"
Naturally, fans on Twitter had many, many thoughts.
"You're the real Jon Snow," wrote one user.
"Looking young and knowing nothing," another cracked.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Martin tweet without the responses having something to do with when the next book in the Song Of Ice & Fire series would hit shelves. Fans have been waiting for Winds Of Winter since 2011, and made sure to let Martin know of their impatience.
"So basically when you started to write Winds of Winter?," one fan tweeted.
Another cried: "Just one more pic of GRRM not working on books!"
Then there was the fan who asked the important question: What the heck is up with the bling that Martin is rocking in the photo? This is almost as vital as finding out who will finally win that "game" everyone keeps talking about in Westeros.
"Can we get the backstory of that mysterious medallion necklace? Keep it short, though (less than 1,000 pages)."
This throwback picture is a great gift to fans, but it sounds like they are putting Winds Of Winter on their next birthday wish list. Hopefully Martin will oblige... eventually.
