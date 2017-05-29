Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, Sephora — these are our go-to, never-fail spots when we want to restock our tried-and-tried favorites. Of course, these beauty giants also get plenty of cool new brands in every month, but when we want to go a little out of our comfort zone and pick up something niche we can't get anywhere else, we hit up the beauty sections inside shops like Urban Outfitters, Free People, and & Other Stories.
The latter is the Euro chic, ready-to-wear brand that offers up unique pieces of clothing that are very minimalist cool (with the not-so-cheap, yet not-crazy-expensive, price tag to match). So, you can probably imagine how rad the beauty selection is.
The summer collection has just hit shelves, and it's all about a natural glow, rosy cheeks, and smelling like you live at the beach. Click ahead to check out everything you'll want in your shopping cart.