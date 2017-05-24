Wonder Woman is one of the most influential beauty icons. In the same way Marilyn Monroe made vintage pin-curls classic, Wonder Woman’s dark, messy waves, fierce brows, and bright red lipstick have become downright legendary. What other superhero can say that?
Now that Gal Gadot has taken the reigns in the upcoming film, this heroine is back in fashion. And just in time before its release Walgreens is relaunching its Wonder Woman makeup collection. (ICYMI, the brand launched the line last year, right before Mother’s Day.) Only this time around, its getting a major upgrade — complete with cosmetics bags, brushes, lipsticks, polishes, and eyeshadows.
It seems like the line has everything you need to transform yourself into the ass-kicking superhero — minus the dope super powers. Even better, you can scoop 'em all up at Walgreens, so you know the products are all affordable. Click through to check out the full lineup, ahead.