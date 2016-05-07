Want to look like Wonder Woman? There's a cosmetics line coming to Walgreens that will let you! The collection features products inspired by the comic, including Warrior Woman lip gloss and An Eye For Justice liquid liner set.
In addition to the makeup, Walgreens is also selling accessories, like Wonder Woman makeup cases, makeup brushes with her signature "W" on the handles, a nail polish kit incorporating the character's colors, and a hair accessory kit.
These actually aren't the first Wonder Woman beauty products. MAC also had a collection inspired by the superheroine's colors and style. Walgreens's is a bit cheaper, though, with lipstick selling for only $2.99.
Advertisement
This also isn't the first time Wonder Woman has hit Walgreens' shelves. She's already appeared on a three-in-one bath product sold by the store and, of course, a number of costumes.
You can get certain items in the new collection from Walgreens' website and buy others in-store this week, just in time to take over the world.
You can get certain items in the new collection from Walgreens' website and buy others in-store this week, just in time to take over the world.
Advertisement