Bethenny Frankel Confirmed That She Dated A-Rod

Long before Jennifer Lopez was in the picture, Alex Rodriguez went on two dates with Bethenny Frankel.
The Real Housewives of New York star confirmed the rumor during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday night. When the host asked Frankel if she'd dated Rodriguez, she responded, "I went out with him on two dates."
Cohen proceeded to ask Frankel if the former Yankees star was a good kisser. Her response was perfectly diplomatic, with a hint of shade. "I don't honestly remember," she answered.
Frankel didn't discuss the specifics about her and Rodriguez's time together. But People notes that the pair were reportedly linked in 2009, after Rodriguez's divorce from his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Rodriguez and Scurtis have two daughters together; Frankel also has one daughter with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy.
Of course, it's all in the past now — Rodriguez and Lopez couldn't be cuter together. They've got the whole matching-outfits thing down, and the chemistry was real on their trip to the Dominican Republic together. So these days, the baseball legend probably isn't thinking much about his past relationships.
Frankel and Rodriguez's past isn't not the only reported relationship the WWHL episode addressed, either. Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet appeared alongside Frankel, and he discussed his own reported relationship with her. When an audience member asked about the dating rumors, both of the stars took extended sips of their drinks, before Stonestreet gave an incredibly polite response.
"We met, and I think we both decided that we make much better friends," Stonestreet said of Frankel. "But she's a wonderful kisser."
