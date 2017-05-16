If you're feeling your look, you're feeling your look — but that won't stop Alex Rodriguez from photobombing the documentation of said look on Instagram. That's what happened to Jennifer Lopez, who attended the Robin Hood Foundation annual benefit on Monday evening alongside confirmed beau A-Rod. The two have been couple-goals-ing it (new verb) all over the place the past few months, but on Monday night the two made an appearance on Instagram in the most hilarious way.
In a video posted to the 47-year-old's Instagram story, Lopez has positioned the camera to fully capture the golden, shimmery dress (with a fringe!) that she's donned for the event. As she's posing, Rodriguez totally crashes the party, trying to get past her and subsequently bumping her out of the way. It's unclear if he knew he was ruining her shot, but Lopez's sneaky smile makes us think he just might have.
Luckily, this hasn't interrupted her flow. In fact, she takes things to the next level, turning around to show off her butt. “I know you saw that,” she says to Rodriguez in the video.
We're not surprised by this casual and flirty interaction, since what little Lopez has said about the relationship has emphasized that it's fun.
“I think we are very happy and just having a good time and don’t put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it,” she told E! News.
This has been the theme from the beginning: a casual, cool, no pressure situation.
"They have been dating for a few weeks,” a source told People toward the beginning of their relationship. "She seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating."
That being said, just last month the two joined their daughters on a playdate, which seems like a pretty big first step towards something more serious. Here's to many more photobombs in the future!
