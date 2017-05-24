Last year, we discovered something even the biggest beauty sleuths hadn't seen yet: secret makeup compartments. Imagine our excitement when we realized some of our favorite tubes of lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes were also holding hidden product at the bottom of the pan — and no one had any idea. Then, more and more brands hopped on the bandwagon, and the sneaky concept slightly lost its appeal. Luckily, we just found the new and improved version of secret beauty compartments, and it comes from fan-favorite U.K. brand, Eyeko.
The Making Eyes 3-in-1 Brush doesn’t have just one product hidden inside the tube — it has thrice as much. And this new launch is all about the eye makeup. Remove the cap on the bottom to reveal a blending brush, which you can use to soften any hard shadow lines in the eyelid crease. But there's more: Pop off the blending brush applicator and you'll find a defining brush, ideal for outlining your eyes with a darker color. It all sounds good, right? But before you toss this in your suitcase for your next trip, don’t forget the third and final secret: Push the top cap up and you'll see a liner brush, too.
After the brand's fiber-infused mascara launch last month, we didn't know how Eyeko could get any better. But alas: This Making Eyes 3-in-1 Brush is the first product on the market to have three brushes in one tube, meaning getting the perfect smoky eye is easier than ever. And you can't beat that price.
