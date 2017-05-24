The Making Eyes 3-in-1 Brush doesn’t have just one product hidden inside the tube — it has thrice as much. And this new launch is all about the eye makeup. Remove the cap on the bottom to reveal a blending brush, which you can use to soften any hard shadow lines in the eyelid crease. But there's more: Pop off the blending brush applicator and you'll find a defining brush, ideal for outlining your eyes with a darker color. It all sounds good, right? But before you toss this in your suitcase for your next trip, don’t forget the third and final secret: Push the top cap up and you'll see a liner brush, too.