These E.L.F. Palettes Have A Secret Compartment Even James Bond Would Appreciate

This year, E.L.F. blew our collective minds when we found out that its lipstick containers housed a secret reserve compartment of color. Now, the cult drugstore brand is at it again with its latest reveal: contour, illuminating, and blush palettes with a Bondian spy trick of their own.
The brand explained its latest packaging hack on Instagram. The caption: “Fun fact: Did you know you can pop the squares out of our Contour, Illuminating, and Blush Palettes?” For the record, no, we did not.
Our minds are reeling with possibilities. As the brand suggests, this means we can pop out and customize its two or four-product palettes — a feature we've mostly only seen with pricier beauty brands. Or, we could use the hidden compartment — which is neatly tucked under the product rectangle or square — as a cooler way to stash emergency money, Altoids, hair ties, whatever. Now, excuse us while we get poppin'.
