You'll Love These Sneakers As Much As Your Adidas

In the world of fashion, certain sneaker styles have gained cult-like followings. Adidas' Stan Smiths and Superstars, Nike's AirMaxes and Cortez's...you know when a pair of shoes makes the transition from of-the-moment trend to a timeless classic. But, as a piece of clothing becomes so ubiquitous, there's a pretty good chance you'll see a handful of other people wearing the same exact same ones. And while there's nothing wrong with a little smile-and-nod at someone who has just-as-stellar taste in kicks, wouldn't it be nice to buy ones no one else has?