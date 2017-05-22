You'll Love These Sneakers As Much As Your Adidas

In the world of fashion, certain sneaker styles have gained cult-like followings. Adidas' Stan Smiths and Superstars, Nike's AirMaxes and Cortez's...you know when a pair of shoes makes the transition from of-the-moment trend to a timeless classic. But, as a piece of clothing becomes so ubiquitous, there's a pretty good chance you'll see a handful of other people wearing the same exact same ones. And while there's nothing wrong with a little smile-and-nod at someone who has just-as-stellar taste in kicks, wouldn't it be nice to buy ones no one else has?
That's where British heritage brand Gola comes in. Founded in 1905 in a small factory in England, Gola's sporting shoes became popular in the '60s and '70s for tennis, soccer, cricket, track and field, football, and more. Both its men's and women's styles possess that timeless (yet totally relevant) wearability that pair just as well with a floral dress as it does jeans and a T-shirt. And though they may never replace your go-to Chucks or Stans, these might just convince you to give those old reliables a rest. Because there's no such thing as too many sneakers, right?