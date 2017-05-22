When Lorde took to the stage at tonight's Billboard Music Awards, she wasn't bedecked in a gown. She wasn't wearing a getup that strictly could fly on a red carpet or a small screen-televised awards show. Quite the opposite, in fact; the star performed a karaoke-like rendition of "Green Light" in an ultra-comfortable, wear-everywhere garment. You know, the kind of look that's on heavy rotation in your Sunday afternoon errand-running wardrobe. It's the denim style you might have swapped for your skinny jeans over the past few seasons.
We're talking about mom jeans, which got their moment in the spotlight during the singer's performance. She paired faded, high-waisted, frayed-hemmed denim with a sheer black long-sleeved mesh top and lacy black bra. A classic pair of Adidas Superstars and a pair of gold necklaces (a medallion-esque pendent, plus a longer chain) accessorized the singer's look. She also wore a denim jacket with elaborate embroidery on the back that she chucked to the side mid-performance, shown below. (Alas, it's a one-of-one creation, as Lorde noted in her 'gram.)
Advertisement
We've got to hand it to Lorde for choosing comfort and strong throwback vibes for her on-stage moment tonight, which garnered attention on Twitter, too.
Live look at #lorde at the #bbma pic.twitter.com/61wDVvec79— Please Clap ? (@Shinrich77Scott) May 22, 2017
Who doesn't love a good mom jean moment? It's the basis of an excellent SNL skit (shown in gif form, above). Kendall Jenner has taken them for a spin. And it was one of 2016's most-Googled mom-related terms, after all. And, in case you're wondering what actual moms think of the term "mom jeans" (and the distinct aesthetic that particular denim style entails), don't worry. We've already looked into the matter. We're happy to see Lorde take the tried-and-true item, usually relegated to lazier, off-duty looks, have its awards show moment. Now excuse us while we go dig up our favorite pair to wear ASAP.
Advertisement