The Most Googled Mom-Related Terms In Different States

With Mother's Day around the corner, our moms are in many of our hearts, minds, and...Google searches.
In honor of the occasion, real estate site Estately did some research on the mom-related terms Americans most frequently Google. And, as it turns out, these terms are not the same throughout the country. When it comes to motherhood, different states have different preoccupations.
The site looked at which terms were most popular in each state compared to others — not which were most popular overall, or else many states would probably look the same — and found some pretty hilarious results.
Who would've known Pennsylvanians were so interested in Mom tattoos, or that people in Maine liked the song "Stacy's Mom" so much?
A few other highlights are that people in Utah are into mom jeans, those in Washington, D.C. are specifically curious about Obama's mom jeans, and those in Louisiana want to know, "What does MILF mean?"
Here's a visual of this madness.
What mom-related terms are people in your state Googling for Mother's Day? https://t.co/tMMG5jpurE pic.twitter.com/eKz7AjMghW— Estately (@estately) May 3, 2016
We're not really sure what to make of all this, but whatever state you're in, this would probably be a good time to start Googling Mother's Day gifts if you haven't gotten one already.
