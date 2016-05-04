Anna Gray is a writer and model living in NYC. Wanting to make something productive of her procrastination habits, Anna started the newsletter Things I Would Buy if I Didn't Have to Pay Rent (a mouthful, yes, but a title and an elevator pitch in one). An aggregation of everything from clothes to cars, the newsletter is a small corner of the web where you can satiate your own shopping aspirations.
For Refinery29, Anna's bi-weekly column of the same name will feature some selections from her newsletter alongside some exclusives for our readers. Browse her favorites and don't forget to sign up for #TIWB to see the full gamut of Anna's deepest internet wants.
Have you ever thought about what the clothing items you're drawn to say about your psyche? This week's #TIWB was heavily inspired by my imaginary travel plans, Mother's Day gifts, and pom-poms. What does this say about my subconscious? Probs just that I'm just consistently influenced by whatever CVS yells at me from its window displays. Have you paid your May rent? Yes? Great! Treat yourself to something from this week's slideshow.
For Refinery29, Anna's bi-weekly column of the same name will feature some selections from her newsletter alongside some exclusives for our readers. Browse her favorites and don't forget to sign up for #TIWB to see the full gamut of Anna's deepest internet wants.
Have you ever thought about what the clothing items you're drawn to say about your psyche? This week's #TIWB was heavily inspired by my imaginary travel plans, Mother's Day gifts, and pom-poms. What does this say about my subconscious? Probs just that I'm just consistently influenced by whatever CVS yells at me from its window displays. Have you paid your May rent? Yes? Great! Treat yourself to something from this week's slideshow.