Bella Hadid's Cannes Jeans Are Giving Us Major Throwback Vibes

If ever there was a shopping task more daunting and frustrating than unearthing the perfect pair of jeans, I’ve yet to experience it...and I’m not alone. We’ve lamented about the loss of a beloved pair of jeans as if we’ve lost a dear friend. Who hasn’t gone to great lengths to salvage a distressed pair in the same way we attempt to salvage a dead (and distressed) relationship? Why? Because when you find the right pair, those “I have nothing to wear” days decrease exponentially.
After spotting model Bella Hadid in the same True Religion jeans multiple times during this week’s Cannes Film Festival, it’s clear that she’s found her match. In case you missed it, Hadid has been crushing it at Cannes, churning out look after look, giving us all kinds of summer ‘17 inspo.
Advertisement
As noted by Who What Wear, one of the main items she’s worn is a throwback pair of Halle Super Skinny Jeans. Though the difference between the jeans now and when we wore them in high school is that they're currently on sale now for $90 at Saks. The Halle features a skinny fit through the leg and thighs and a mid-rise. Meaning no risk of plumber’s crack and for those whom a trendy high-rise style just doesn’t work, this is the perfect in-betweener.
The best part, are the frayed ankles, trimmed in a half-moon shape. It’s a chill day-to-night style perfect for breezy nights spent in the South of France. In one photo Hadid rocks the pair with a shoulder-baring top during a night on the town; in another, she’s seen hanging out by the pool in a pair of sky-high heels.
“Shooting at Mr. Christian Dior's castle today with mr @peterphilipsmakeup when I got a surprise package from @marcgoehring of my new @032c cover by @melzy917 and @collierschorrstudio And a damn tshirt. Love love love,” her caption read.
The jeans even pair well with "that damn shirt." Well played, Bella.
Advertisement