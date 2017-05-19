This Woman Used Makeup To Get Revenge On Her Boyfriend — & It's Epic

When a significant other does you wrong, there are usually one of two ways to respond: 1) You take the "Shake It Off" high road. 2) You go the "Bad Blood" route and get revenge. The exact retribution depends, of course, on the offense at hand. But, on a scale of a betrayed Carrie Underwood slashing car tires to a serious case of side eye, we'd say this story falls smack-dab in the middle.