This Video Perfectly Proves The Difference Between Instagram Vs. IRL Makeup

The beauty blogger says that she loves the power of makeup and how “it can transform your face and give you confidence” — but drives home the message that none of what you see on your feed is meant to appear “natural.” She even pokes fun at men who make unsolicited comments about a woman's face: “For any guy watching this who think makeup is misleading, I’m sorry if you think my lashes are naturally this big and I naturally have a smoky eye, [but] that’s on you."