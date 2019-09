This Woman Used Makeup To Get Revenge On Her Boyfriend — & It's Epic

It all started when Natalie Weaver, of West Yorkshire, was looking forward to a date night with her boyfriend Stephen Hall. According to the Daily Mail , Hall stayed out partying with friends until 6 a.m. the evening before their date. Like we've all surely experienced at one point or another, that equation of alcohol plus little sleep means a skyrocketed chance of being PTFO for a portion of the next day. Which is exactly what happened in this case.