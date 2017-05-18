Meghan Markle Arrives In London For Pippa's Wedding Celebration

Ever since Suits actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were revealed to be an item last year (and she posted this adorable photo), the two have been inseparable. Or at least it seemed as such before we realized the couple only made their first public appearance as a couple earlier this month. (Time flies when you’re ‘shipping a royal and an American television actress.)
Though for any couple, famous or not, nothing announces to the world that you are “officially an item” like attending a family wedding together. In April, a source revealed to People that Markle would be attending Prince Harry’s sister-in-law Pippa Middleton’s wedding happening on May 20. According to E! News, Markle arrived at Heathrow International Airport on Tuesday and was whisked away to Kensington Palace immediately after.
As for the ceremony, Middleton will wed hedge fund manager (read: banking tycoon) James Matthews in a low-key ceremony at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Let’s just say it’s a much more chill affair thank big sister Kate’s wedding at Westminster Abbey. At one point Middleton’s intimate wedding was said to be a “no ring, no bring” affair.
“I would not be surprised if Prince Harry was not given a plus one, as the wedding guest list would have most likely been made in fall of last year when Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan was not as public,” said Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette to People. “I typically recommend if someone is married, engaged, considers themselves to have a serious significant other, or is traveling in for the wedding, they should receive a plus one. Pending how intimate Pippa wants to keep her wedding, she may very well follow the ‘no ring, no bring’ rule.”
Though considering the timing of Markle and Harry’s “official couple” appearance, royals or not, it would be pretty awkward to fly across the pond only to attend the party. Then again, this is pretty much the most anticipated event of the season.
