Did Donald Trump steal from Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods? Well, as late night host Jimmy Fallon noted in last night’s episode, possibly.
During a segment on The Tonight Show, Fallon noted that after watching Trump’s recent commencement speech at Liberty University, something sounded familiar. It reminded him of Elle Woods’ speech during a key scene from the 2001 film. He then compared the speeches:
Elle Woods said, “we take our next steps into the world..”
Trump said, “you must go forth into the world…”
Trump then went on to mirror the fictitious character’s speech using words and phrases like “passion” and “courage of/in your conviction.” After this bit it’s easy to say, this is merely a coincidence, right? No big deal. After all, let’s be real: Commencement speeches can easily fall into the same platitudinous traps we’ve come to expect at these gatherings. Amirite?
Well, Fallon pretty much nailed his point when it got to the end and the president’s and Elle Woods’ speeches aligned nearly perfectly:
Elle Woods: “Most importantly, you must always have faith in yourself. We did it!”
Trump: “Most importantly…be true to yourself. I did it!”
“What is going on?” said a distressed Fallon.
Of course, this video was clearly the result of supreme editing. However, the idea that the 45th President of the United States would plagiarize from a speech said by one of Reese Witherspoon’s most famous characters is a comparison we never knew we needed in life. It certainly lightens up the troubling Trump news we’ve been seeing all week.
Let’s just say this plagiarized speech accusation is much more innocent than that time current first lady Melania Trump copied former FLOTUS Michelle Obama. Even Zendaya had feelings about that one.
Can someone give the guys who edited this mashup video an Emmy?
