Zendaya Sums Up How We're All Feeling About Melania's Speech

As usual, Zendaya said what we're all thinking.
After Melania Trump addressed the Republican National Convention in Cleveland Monday night, it became clear that a portion of her speech was very similar to the one Michelle Obama gave at the Democratic National Convention in 2008. Zendaya weighed in on Instagram, suggesting that Melania's words warranted some serious side-eye.
The collage of the Ms. Obama's facial expressions has been circulating around the internet for some time, but has perhaps never been more appropriate than right now. "Mood," Zendaya captioned the image, adding the hashtags #wordforwordtho and #politicsareamess. The actress also commented on the speech on Twitter.
I'm finished...I'm done....I can't...I....💀😂 #girlbye https://t.co/SgpFnpWeGo— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 19, 2016
Side by side comparisons of the speeches — Ms. Trump's from the first night of this year's RNC, and Ms. Obama's from the first night of the DNC nearly eight years ago — have many scratching their heads. We can only hope that somewhere in the White House, FLOTUS is making one of her signature no-nonsense faces. In a dream world, Sasha Obama is documenting it all on her secret Twitter account.
