Rachel Lindsay Is Back On Instagram After A Long Hiatus

Guess who's back!!!! And I'm back just in time to announce that The Bachelorette starts in exactly ONE WEEK!!!!. Please watch every Monday night as I start my journey to find love, commitment, respect, trust, and a best friend. #thebachelorette #abc #bachelornation

A post shared by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on May 15, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT