Rachel Lindsay Is Back On Instagram After A Long Hiatus

The past few months have been conspicuously devoid of Rachel Lindsay, the Dallas-based lawyer who has the distinction of being the first Black Bachelorette . Yesterday, we finally said something about it : Where is all the pre-show publicity that The Bachelorette usually dishes out? On Instagram and Twitter, Lindsay has been radio silent. So has ABC — neither the website nor the show's official Twitter had been updated in weeks. (As of today, ABC has added two photos to the press site for the show. You can see one of the two pictures to the left.) Just as it started to seem like we were in a Bachelorette vacuum, Rachel Lindsay posted on Instagram.