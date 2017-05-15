Heidi Montag Celebrated Her First Mother's Day With A Pregnancy Pic

Heidi Montag still has a while to go before she gives birth to her first child, but that hasn't stopped husband and fellow Hills star Spencer Pratt from splashing out on the Mother's Day celebrations.
Montag, who announced her pregnancy last month, celebrated her first Mother's Day by taking to Instagram to share a new photo and show off her spoils. (Was Us Weekly unavailable? Also, someone should probably give aunt Stephanie Pratt a heads up.)
"So excited to celebrate my first Mother's Day," the former reality star wrote alongside a photo of her cradling her stomach. "Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication! Missing my mommy!"
Pratt treated the mama-to-be to not one but two lavish floral arrangements for the occasion. Apparently, she's got a thing for roses.
"Thank you @spencerpratt for the stunning flowers from @passionroses!" Montag gushed. "Best Mother's Day!!!!"
Don't read too much into those pink roses or Adidas stripes. The couple, who eloped to Mexico in 2008, recently revealed (to yes, Us Weekly) that they are expecting a baby boy.
"I’m really excited for his personality and his little smile," Montag told the magazine about Baby Speidi. "I’m excited to take him to Disneyland and to see if he’s into dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse, or ballerinas — it can be anything. Maybe he’ll be the best dancer!"
Maybe. The "Body Language" singer isn't the only Hills star who is celebrating her first Mother's Day. Audrina Patridge, who gave birth to daughter Kirra last summer, posted her own thoughts about her special day.
"My first Mother's Day," she captioned a photo of her and her little girl. "I can't imagine life without this little bundle of joy... she is my everything."
Mother of three Kristin Cavallari, meanwhile, was treated to zucchini bread French toast (recipe, please?) and quality time with her kiddos. Your move, LC.
