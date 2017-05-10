Last month, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared the big news an an interview with Us Weekly — which is how, along with the rest of us, Spencer's younger sister Stephanie found out. "I had no idea Heidi was pregnant," Stephanie told OK! magazine. "Spencer and Heidi tend to do things in their own way. I’m really happy for them both," she continued, adding that Heidi is "born to be a mom." Well, it sounds like Stephanie, currently residing in London, continues to be left out of the loop when it comes to big Speidi news.
On Wednesday morning, the couple revealed the sex of their baby to Us Weekly: it's a boy. And yet again, it appears as if Stephanie heard the announcement secondhand. "Going on the @MailOnline is how I stay updated on my family," the 31-year-old tweeted, presumably referring to the sex reveal, which the Daily Mail reported on. Come on, Speidi. Not even a text message?! We wonder if they'll give her a call when the baby is born, or whether Stephanie will just see the announcement on her Twitter feed.
Going on the @MailOnline is how I stay updated on my family— Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) May 10, 2017
Perhaps Heidi and Spencer were just so excited that they forgot to tell Stephanie. "I ran into the room and said, ‘It’s the doctor’s office!’" Montag told Us Weekly about when she got the call. "The doctor said, ‘It’s a boy!’ I started screaming." Montag also said, "It was in my heart to have a boy. I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, “Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care." She added, "I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son. I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close." Well, if there is a second baby for Speidi, you can bet Stephanie will be the last one to hear about it.
