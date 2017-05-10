Perhaps Heidi and Spencer were just so excited that they forgot to tell Stephanie. "I ran into the room and said, ‘It’s the doctor’s office!’" Montag told Us Weekly about when she got the call. "The doctor said, ‘It’s a boy!’ I started screaming." Montag also said, "It was in my heart to have a boy. I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, “Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care." She added, "I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son. I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close." Well, if there is a second baby for Speidi, you can bet Stephanie will be the last one to hear about it.