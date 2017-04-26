Stephanie Pratt Found Out Spencer & Heidi Were Pregnant On The News

Oops, looks like there's one major person Spencer and Heidi Pratt forgot to tell about their pregnancy: Spencer's sister, Stephanie Pratt. The younger sister of the reality star currently lives in London, occasionally starring in England's version of The Hills, Made In Chelsea, which apparently means she's out of the loop. According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old told OK! that she was the last to know about the news — in fact, she found out with everyone else when the couple announced they were expecting to Us Weekly.
"I had no idea Heidi was pregnant," Stephanie told the UK version of the magazine. "Spencer and Heidi tend to do things in their own way. I’m really happy for them both."
Diehard fans of The Hills will remember that Stephanie and Spencer's relationship wasn't exactly stellar, so it's not too much of a shock that the father-to-be didn't immediately go running to his sister to share the good news. Still, you'd think there'd at least be an email!
Luckily, Stephanie doesn't seem to have any hard feelings about the omission.
"Heidi has wanted a kid for 10 years," she continued to OK!. "She’s born to be a mom."
"I have never been more excited," Heidi told Us Weekly when the couple announced the news. "The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything."
Spencer is just as hyped, remembering the moment he found out as one of the best in his life.
"The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing," he remembered. "I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread. Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant' — I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!'"
Here's hoping Stephanie gets frequent updates about the baby going forward — and, of course, that we get them as well.
