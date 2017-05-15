Ariel Winter Is Giving Us Old School Angelina Jolie Vibes

Ariel Winter has done it again. Over the weekend, the Modern Family and Smurfs: The Lost Village actress posted a seriously stunning photo of her Saturday night threads on Instagram that has us gushing.
Legs. For. Days.
Winter, who consistently gives us fashion goals, sported a mini strapless LBD and thigh-high heeled boots for a night out on the town. Paired with her sleek hairdo and a dainty choker, we couldn't help but wonder if we'd been transported back to the '90s and were looking at Angelina Jolie!
In a refreshing change, a large number of the comments on her Instagram post were positive and encouraging, ranging from "You slay girl, as usual" to "YES YES YES EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS."
Throughout her career, Winter has combatted negative comments from critics who body and slut shame her for what seems like all of her sartorial choices.
Recently, Winter received criticism for donning a golden cocktail dress at a panel and screening of Modern Family, to which she responded:
“Why the fuck does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel? Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?"
You can read her full response below:
For now, we can just hope that the love keeps pouring in and that the 19-year-old actress can continue to focus on what's most important to her, like being the best version of herself she can be and enjoying life with her boyfriend and new roommate, Levi Meaden.
