Nevermind Cole Sprouse’s uber cool kid character, Jughead Jones, in Riverdale, IRL he’s pretty cool too. Not only is Sprouse really, really, ridiculously good looking he’s a talented photographer. In fact, he’s so skilled that he had the opportunity to shoot Kendall Jenner, one of the most famous models on the planet for the Sunday Times.
In the spread, Sprouse captured the 21-year-old model in breezy, whimsical dresses accented with edgy punk-rock footwear. “Seeing her work, it’s no wonder she’s become such a huge figure within the fashion industry,” he explained to the Times, as noted by People. “Without the right model, these photos don’t live. Kendall isn’t afraid to look awkward in a way that’s vulnerable and inherently interesting.”
If you’re wondering how a star from a Freeform network television show became a fashion photographer for a reality TV maven, then lest we are reminded: Hollywood is small. The former Disney star said the two crossed paths a few times, before deciding they’d collaborate.
“She knew my work, and we had met at a couple of parties,” said Sprouse. “I just thought, let’s aim for the top.”
It’s worth noting that this is the first spread Jenner has been featured in since The Great Pepsi Fiasco of 2017. Between Pepsi and Jenner's Fyre Fest association, perhaps a chill spread is just what Jenner needs to recalibrate.
As for Sprouse, the 24-year-old multi-hyphenate admitted that he’s much more liberated behind the lens than in front of it. “I’m much more comfortable behind the camera,” he said in the Times feature. "I don’t find the passion in acting that I find in photography, and, truthfully, I’ve been dabbling with the notion that if and when photography takes a more prevalent role in my life, I will likely never return to acting.”
When he may decide to shun the spotlight for a light reflector is anyone’s guess. Though based from his Instagram in which he takes photos of people taking photos of himself (yes, you read that correctly), it’s clear he’s does enjoy a little attention. Even if ironically.
I should have guessed by the denim bedazzled devil's lettuce ball cap that the wearer wouldn't have the subtlety to pull off a proper camera duel. There, do you see her my fair audience? In the distance, past KJ's moai profile, the girl with the avocado phone case and pestle knuckles, giggling and wiggling like a toddler in a wicker chair and smelling like one of Marley's dreads. "How do you know she was taking a picture of you cole?" "Maybe she was taking a picture of KJ." Hmm, good point, but have you ever considered: eat my ass??? I know for a fact that I'm huge with the aging 420 audience.
