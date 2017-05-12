Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Katherine Heigl posted her Mother's Day Instagram photos a full three days early — but her kids look so adorable, we'll let this one slide.
The Unforgettable star shared sweet photos of herself and her three children ahead of the holiday. "Pretty excited to be celebrating Mother's Day with this crew! I'm exploding with gratitude for these gorgeous kids and for all the joy, laughter, love and grace they have brought to my life...but more importantly...I wonder what they're getting me!" Heigl wrote in the caption. She added in a quick plug for her blog, on which she'll apparently be revealing the DIY gift she made for her own mom.
Heigl and her husband, singer Josh Kelley, welcomed their son, Joshua Bishop, in December. The newborn joined the couple's two daughters, five-year-old Adalaide and eight-year-old Nancy Leigh, who goes by the nickname Naleigh.
And while the photos may have come a few days early, it looks like the family has been celebrating all week. On Tuesday, the former Grey's Anatomy star posted a photo of herself and the kids with the hashtag #badlandsranch, the nickname she gave her family's Utah ranch.
And while Heigl is joking about the gifts her kids might give her on Sunday, it looks like Kelley has a gift of his own for little Joshua. The singer posted an Instagram Friday of himself with the baby, captioning it "My Lil buddy - I'm finishing his song today." Awww.
