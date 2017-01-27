Katherine Heigl recently gave birth to a most beauteous baby boy, if you haven't heard. Joshua Bishop, born on December 20, made his big debut on the cover of People magazine this week. In the interview, Heigl admits that she and husband Josh Kelley are "really obsessed" with the newborn. All you have to do is look at the couple's Instagram feeds to see exactly why. The proud new parents are taking turns sharing photos of the cutie pie. Heigl, 38, posted a mother-son snap from her People photo spread. "This moment though..." she captioned the sweet pic, also thanking her glam squad for making the trek to her Utah home for the shoot. "You guys are the best of the best and I love you!"
Advertisement
This moment though...?Another great shot by my girl @cheyenneellis for @people magazine which hits stands Friday. We had such an amazing experience working with @people to share our new joy with you all! I must give two more BIG BIG thanks to my incredible glam squad @davidbabaii and @debraferullomakeup for coming all the way to Utah to make me look pretty for these pics! You guys are the best of the best and I love you! ??❤️
Kelley — who earlier this month posted a video of a piano session with the couple's two adopted daughters, 4-year-old Adalaide and 8-year-old Naleigh — shared an equally adorable photo of his first son. In the black-and-white picture, Joshua looks to be fast asleep on his dad's shoulder. "Little buddy!!! @katherineheigl took this photo !! She gets angles," the musician wrote. It is indeed a great shot — but something tells us this happy family looks lovely from just about any angle.
Advertisement