Katherine Heigl recently gave birth to a most beauteous baby boy, if you haven't heard. Joshua Bishop, born on December 20 , made his big debut on the cover of People magazine this week. In the interview, Heigl admits that she and husband Josh Kelley are "really obsessed" with the newborn. All you have to do is look at the couple's Instagram feeds to see exactly why. The proud new parents are taking turns sharing photos of the cutie pie. Heigl, 38, posted a mother-son snap from her People photo spread. "This moment though..." she captioned the sweet pic, also thanking her glam squad for making the trek to her Utah home for the shoot. "You guys are the best of the best and I love you!"