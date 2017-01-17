Katherine Heigl Welcomes Baby Boy

Katherine Heigl is moving from 27 Dresses to 27 diaper changes in one day. People reports that the actress gave birth to a baby boy on December 20. This is the first son for Heigl and her husband, singer Josh Kelley, who also have two daughters, 8-year-old Naleigh and 4-year-old Adalaide. The proud parents didn't have to look far for name inspiration: The kiddo has been named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., after his father. Heigl announced her pregnancy in June, and hosted a baby shower with her Doubt costars in December. This is the former Grey's Anatomy star's first delivery, as her daughters were adopted. She wrote about experiencing pregnancy for the first time in a blog post last summer. "The whole pregnancy thing is new to me, but the thrill of having a baby is not," she shared. "We’ve known for a while that we wanted to add to our family, and frankly didn’t really care how we chose to do that. We were considering adoption again, fostering, or pregnancy if possible. Seeing as I have never been pregnant, and as my Ob/Gyn reminded me last year, I’m of advanced maternal age, I wasn’t sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!"
