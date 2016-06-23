Katherine Heigl Is Pregnant

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley have some major news: They're expecting their third child.
The couple, who are parents to 7-year-old Naleigh Moon and 4-year-old Adelaide Mary Hope, will welcome a baby son in January, they've confirmed to People.
“The Kelley clan is thrilled to announce that we are expecting a third addition to our family,” the pregnant actress and her musician husband shared in a statement to the magazine. “Naleigh and Adelaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.
“This is an incredibly exciting time for us filled with hope, anticipation, and hormones. Well, only I’m filled with hormones, but everyone in the family gets to enjoy them. We couldn’t be more excited to be able to finally share this news with our fans and are looking forward to continuing to share the journey with you all."
Heigl and Kelley were married in 2007. They adopted Naleigh in 2009, followed by Adelaide in 2012.
Happy Father's Day @JoshBkelley ! You are so loved and adored!! #worldsbestdad #gratefulgirls 🎉🎉💃💃😍😍😘 pic.twitter.com/pXHba5wjpV— Katherine Heigl (@KatieHeigl) June 19, 2016
