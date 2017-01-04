Katherine Heigl shared a rare peek into her family life on Tuesday. The actress posted a video of her husband, musician Josh Kelley, playing piano with their children. Well, to be accurate, Kelley is playing the piano; daughters Adelaide Marie Hope and Naleigh Moon are more just sitting with pops and looking pretty cute. "Daddy/daughter work session," Heigl captioned the video. "How @joshbkelley comes up with new material! I think they're on to something!" The happy clan will also be getting an addition to the family band any day now. The star, who had her baby shower in December, is expecting to give birth to her first biological child this month, according to People. (Naleigh, 7, and Adelaide, 4, are adopted.) Heigl shared her excitement about having a third child in an essay for Refinery29 back in May. "Naleigh and Adelaide are over the moon and cannot wait to spoil their new sibling rotten, and of course, Josh and I are full of high hopes and bubbling anticipation," she wrote. "The whole pregnancy thing is new to me, but the thrill of having a baby is not." The 37-year-old added, "I wasn’t sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us. Turns out it was very much in the cards!" Also in the cards for Heigl: having the most beautiful, musically talented family ever.
