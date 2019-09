Katherine Heigl's Baby Shower Involved Deer Antlers & Laverne Cox

Heigl's use of Pinterest to plan the party may fall into "just like us" territory, but her guest list does not. E! News reports that she invited her Doubt costars, including Dulé Hill and trans icon Laverne Cox, so now we're picturing Gus Guster and Sophia Burset wrapping Heigl's belly in toilet paper."Not only did I absolutely love how beautifully everything turned out but I could not have been more grateful for all my friends, family, and co-workers who showed up to shower us with good wishes and support," Heigl shared. "It was a magical night full of love, laughter, great food, holiday cheer, and anticipation for the new life we are about to welcome into our world."