Does This Mean That Rob & Chyna Are Back Together?

The world may never really know the true story behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's tumultuous relationship, and the on-again, off-again couple just made things even more confusing with this happy birthday post. The last we heard, they were no longer together — despite their relationship being back on just a few months before. Of course, they've always kept things amicable in an effort to peacefully co-parent their daughter, Dream. Now, there's a new twist in their story: Rob wished Chyna a happy birthday on Instagram, and might have even gotten her a car.
On Thursday, Rob posted one of his favorite photos of the couple to Instagram from a trip to LegoLand back in 2016.
"Happy birthday @blacchyna" he captioned the snap.
He followed this up with another picture from the same day, where the parents are posing in the mouth of a lego lion, captioned "Happy birthday pretty mama @blacchyna."
These posts are exactly the level of sweetness you'd expect between two people who have been through so much together, but over on Blac Chyna's social media is where things take a turn for the confusing.
First off, someone got her a Ferrari.
The star doesn't explicitly state who gifted her such an extravagant present, but over on Snapchat, the 29-year-old can be seen planting a smooch on Dream, who is being held by a man most assume is Rob, the very same day. If Rob was present for the Ferrari gift-giving, is it safe to assume he was the one who bought it?
You never know the truth with this couple, but when it comes to his family, the Kardashians just want Rob to be happy. Back in December, after the couple had an extremely public breakup, Kim attempted to console her brother while also shedding some light on her opinion of their relationship.
"I've always felt like them as a couple just isn't that healthy and I think they know that too," she said in a confessional. "It's not like some secret. Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame Chyna. This just like all has to stop."
Whether or not they're together — and trust me, we'll never know — all that matters is that they're a family. And, sometimes, that family includes a Ferrari.
