Harry Styles Won't Admit This Song Is DEFINITELY About Taylor Swift

Discovering the truth about Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's brief relationship is like our own pop culture National Treasure — only, instead of stealing the Declaration of Independence, we're just over-analyzing every move Styles or Swift make. This week, Harry Styles dropped his eponymous solo album. Now, this is exciting for a number of reasons. First: new Harry Styles music! Second: new clues about this storied Hollywood relationship. Fans have already theorized that Styles' song "Two Ghosts" is about his former love. But wonder no more, folks — in a radio interview with BBC's Nick Grimshaw, the Brit pop star practically confirmed this theory, according to Metro U.K.
"You're gonna be asked about this. I'm doing you a favor here. What is ["Two Ghosts"] about?" Grimshaw asked, citing a news story that connected the song with Taylor Swift.
"I mean, I think it's pretty, like, self-explanatory," Styles responded. To us, this means the song is about Swift. The pop star essentially invited us to interpret the song as we see it.
Styles later expanded on his explanation: "It's about sometimes things change and you can be — do all the same things. And sometimes, it's just different." This is far from the elucidating statement we demand on this matter, but it'll do. The truth is that the less Harry Styles says about it, the more fans are bound to project their own musings on the former celebrity couple. The truth is, we can't handle the truth. (For my two cents, I think we've made a publicity mountain out of a relationship molehill. That's the way the cookie crumbles.)
The song, much like Styles' explanation of its source material, is pretty vague. Styles croons: "Same lips red / same eyes blue / same white shirt / couple more tattoos / Tastes so sweet / Looks so real /Sounds like something that I used to feel."
This could be about Taylor Swift — some have pointed out that she does, in fact, have red lips and blue eyes. This could also be rapid-fire word association.
Watch the full clip of Styles on Grimshaw's radio show, below.
