We Wish Our Exes Would Talk About Us The Way Harry Styles Talks About Taylor Swift

Harry Styles only has positive things to say about Taylor Swift — and it's a refreshing change from what we usually hear about celebrity exes.
In a new Rolling Stone profile, Cameron Crowe asked Styles about his 2012 relationship with Taylor Swift. (Almost five years since the pair were linked, many fans believe Styles' new single "Ever Since New York" is about the singer so the question is as relevant as ever.) Styles evaded the question at first, using it as an opportunity for a bathroom break — but when he returned, he had nothing but kind words to share about the pop star.
Advertisement
"When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age, Styles told Rolling Stone, referring to the images of him and Swift in Central Park taken on their second date. "And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier. I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it — I just wanted it to be a normal date."
Styles also praised Swift's talent as a musical artist, as well as her work ethic. He even said that if her songs "Out of the Woods" and "Style" are about him, as so many fans believe, he'd be honored.
"I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not... but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere," Styles told Rolling Stone of the two Swift songs. "I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I'm lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That's what hits your heart. That's the stuff that's hardest to say, and it's the stuff I talk least about. That's the part that's about the two people. I'm never going to tell anybody everything."
And when Crowe asked Styles if he'd told Swift that he liked the songs, the former One Direction star was even more humble. "She doesn't need me to tell her they're great," Styles said. "They're great songs... It's the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever."
Advertisement
Styles' parting words for Swift were equally sweet. When Crowe asked what he'd say to the pop star if given the chance, Styles said he'd thank her.
"Certain things don't work out. There's a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together," Styles told Rolling Stone. "You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad.' And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk... but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best shit ever. So thank you."
The Rolling Stone interview shows a side of Styles we'd love to see from more male celebrities. Kudos to the singer for praising Swift's talent and staying classy in the interview. Check out the full profile over at Rolling Stone.
Related Video:
Advertisement