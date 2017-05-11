Kylie Jenner is in a very unexpected location right now. No, she's not in Wyoming with Kanye West — she's in Peru with her best friend, Jordyn Woods, her assistant, Victoria Villarroel, and her mom, Kris Jenner. That's not a typical Jenner location at all. But the 19-year-old is there for a good reason: she's visiting the Delgado Clinic in Lima with the charity, Smile Train, a non-profit for children needing corrective oral and facial surgery in developing countries. The reality star met with children with cleft lips and cleft palates who were in recovery following their surgeries, which were paid for in part by sales from Jenner's popular lip kits. PEOPLE shared pictures of Jenner with the children and their families. Jenner created a special shade of pink lipstick, called "Smile," and donated all of the proceeds to the foundation to fund the surgeries.
But when the social media savvy reality star was not meeting families associated with the foundation, she was off exploring Lima and all the country had to offer. Or rather, she was hanging out with alpacas, getting extra oxygen to acclimate herself to the altitude, and taking lots of selfies. You can take the girl outta Calabasas, but you can't take the Calabasas outta the girl. So, if your curious about how a Jenner spends her time in Lima, let's go through her best social media moments.