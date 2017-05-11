Lady Gaga Just Dropped Her Emoji Line, Gagamoji

If you're a pop culture junkie, you probably already have Kimoji — and maybe even ChyMoji and Justmoji — installed on your phone. And today, another high-profile celebrity just threw her hat into the emoji game. Good news, Little Monsters — GagaMoji are officially available for download.
Lady Gaga has finally graced us with her own set of emoji, which include iMessage stickers and GIFs. (That means that right now, the GagaMoji are only available on iOS.) The emoji were created by Snaps Media, which has also worked with brands like Starbucks and McDonalds to spice up the iMessage game.
Advertisement
The GagaMoji include 52 stickers and GIFs, and it will set you back $1.99 in Apple's iMessage store. The images include stickers with sayings like "YAAAS GAGA," "It's gonna be lit," and "#JoanneVibes," along with plenty of images of Mother Monster herself.
And if you've always wanted to accentuate your texts with images of Gaga flying through the air during her Super Bowl performance, you're in luck, too. Personally, I'll be using the stickers to drag Joanne hats and pink praise hands onto my iMessages.
The stickers even include what looks like an homage to Kim Kardashian's famous gif (and emoji), with a sticker of Gaga's crying face.
I'll admit that Gaga is a little late to the emoji game. And there are definitely room for more emoji in the future — there aren't even any that say "Little Monsters." Although, these two images, which are part of the sticker pack, are pretty terrifying.
Still, this is the first celebrity emoji pack I've wanted to pay money for, and I'm sure there are plenty of other fans who feel the same way. You can view the full GagaMoji set in the iTunes store.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement