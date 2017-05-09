Sarah Hyland loves a good cover. The Modern Family star has a pretty strong side gig of impressing fans with her wide array of covers, spanning genres from pop electronic music (The Chainsmokers) to mainstream rock (Maroon 5). And now, she's at it again in the latest single from ABC's Dirty Dancing remake, out May 24. In the film, Hyland stars as Lisa Houseman, the older sister of Baby (Abigail Breslin).
As per the original, Lisa is not too coordinated at song or dance, but given that Hyland has taken over the role, she's given Lisa a bit of a makeover as seen in this duet cover of Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's Alright" with her co-star J. Quinto Johnson, who had a recent breakout in Richard Linklater's Everybody Wants Some!!. Johnson is playing Marco, the lead singer of the resort band, so it sounds like Lisa will be making a surprise appearance on stage with the band at some point in the TV movie.
The duet with Hyland and Johnson, which is available to listen to on streaming services now, gives an interesting preview of the movie, which has kept a lot of its biggest moments under wraps.
Listen here:
