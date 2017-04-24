We're officially a month out from ABC's Dirty Dancing TV movie. And to mark the occasion, the network has blessed us with a 30-second promo for the new film.
It's not a full-length trailer, but after months of waiting, we'll take what we can get. After all, there's only so much we can glean from the Dirty Dancing film stills that have been released so far.
Naturally, the promo starts with Abigail Breslin stating the obvious: Her name is Baby. The trailer features plenty of dancing, and a sneak preview at the remake's versions of the original film's most iconic scenes, including the one pictured at left.
There's not a ton of dialogue in the teaser, but one important line does make the cut. "Nobody puts Baby in a corner," says Johnny (newcomer Colt Prattes). Even the most diehard fans of the 1987 film will love getting to hear those words one more time.
In addition to Breslin and Prattes as the leads, the new Dirty Dancing features a whole roster of familiar faces. Debra Messing will play Marjorie Houseman, Bruce Greenwood will play Dr. Jake Houseman, Sarah Hyland will play Lisa Houseman, and Nicole Scherzinger will play Penny Rivera. Tony Roberts, Katey Segal, Quinton Johnson, and Billy Dee Williams also star in the film.
People, which exclusively revealed the new promo, explains that the new movie will explore the beloved characters in more detail than the original. Lisa will be a more developed character, and we'll get a better look into Jake and Marjorie's relationship, People notes. According to the magazine, the remake will also show "what happens to Baby and Johnny after the summer."
And if you're just here for the classic tunes, fear not. The promo features brief clips from "Do You Love Me" and "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life." Check it out below.
