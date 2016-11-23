You might know Sarah Hyland for her acting on Modern Family, but she could also have a singing career ahead of her. At least Maroon 5 thinks so. After she recorded a cover of "Don't Wanna Know" with Boyce Avenue's Alejandro Luis Manzano, the band tweeted, "Awesome work!" Pop Sugar reports.
Hyland and Boyce Avenue also released an acoustic version of The Chainsmokers' "Closer" earlier this month. It seems like these two very different songs could be just the beginning of a larger series. We're on our toes to hear what they come up with next.
But first, here's their latest cover. Hyland sounds great, which isn't surprising given that she's performed in musicals, including the 1999 Annie movie. Their voices blend together beautifully, and with only them and an acoustic guitar, the heartbreak in the chorus is palpable.
