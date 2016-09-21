You know what they say: The days drag and the years fly. Or, when it comes to TV, it's the seasons that fly by. We can hardly believe that Modern Family is entering its eighth season on air. That's right: Tonight is the hit sitcom's season eight premiere. And it looks like the show's youngest stars are more grown up than ever.
Actress Sarah Hyland, shared a striking side-by-side picture on Instagram. The photos show Hyland, 25, with co-stars and onscreen siblings Ariel Winter, 18, and Nolan Gould, 17. The top picture is an adorable snap from season 1 of the show, which premiered seven years ago in 2009. The bottom photo show the trio in a scene from the upcoming season. The change in all of their appearances is crazy, but the most drastic change is Gould's height. He used to be shorter than both actresses, and now towers over them. "All new episodes of us being 'grown up' and weird," Hyland captioned the pic.
Catch the premiere at 8 p.m. on ABC to see just how much Haley, Alex, and Luke Dunphy have really changed.
