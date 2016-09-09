Why Ariel Winter Is Putting College On Hold

Ariel Winter graduated in June from high school, which is quite an accomplishment considering she spent most of her childhood on screen playing the whip smart middle child Alex Dunphy in Modern Family.
Winter seemed enthusiastic for college and shared the news that she would be attending the University of California, Los Angeles. The class of 2016 graduate was set on UCLA, even hashtagging #UCLAbound in her post from her graduation party. However, things have changed.
The 18-year-old told E! that she would actually not be attending the school in the fall. "Unfortunately this year, due to production schedule, I have to start next year," she said. "So I will be starting as a [UCLA] Bruin next year." One thing that hasn't changed, E! reports, is her degree choice. She still plans on majoring in political science.
The "production schedule" she refers to is most likely her role in Dog Years, which according to IMDB, is still filming. The movie centers around Burt Reynolds, an aging actor that is in denial that he has passed the prime of her youth and his career. Winter plays a character alongside him named 'Lil.'
