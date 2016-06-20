Inside Ariel Winter's Graduation Party

Ariel Winter is a high school graduate, and this weekend she was ready to celebrate that milestone. She posted a photo from the graduation party her sister Shanelle Gray and brother-in-law David Gray threw for her on Instagram. In the caption, she thanked them for not only the party, but also for supporting her during her high school years.



She wrote, in part, "Couldn't be more grateful to @shanelle_gray & @davidbarrygray for throwing me the most amazing graduation party ever last night...the amount of love and support they've shown me for the past four years has been life changing. My sister is my absolute best friend and my everything...Thank you so much. I couldn't be luckier or more grateful."