It Doesn't Get Cuter Than This Little Girl In Rihanna's Met Gala Look

Since 1973, Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons has created clothing intentionally that subverts our presupposed notions of beauty, sexuality, and attractiveness - or does away with these notions altogether. As Rihanna’s stylist, Mel Ottenberg, told, “Comme des Garçons is hardcore...it's not for the faint of heart or less adventurous dressers”. Indeed, this year’s Met Gala paid homage to Kawakubo both in theme and to open an exhibition of her work at the Met (currentlyand running until September 7th). That Comme des Garçons is such a visionary force within fashion makes this cosplay even more precious. The gown itself, the opening runway look from, is an explosion of petals and frills and bulbous forms. This girl is experiencing fashion at its most creative and free from the constraints of traditional beauty standards. After all, she just wanted to look like her fave, Rihanna, and wear something a little strange but very fun.