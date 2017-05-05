Now This Is The Kind Of Gemstone Manicure We Can Get Behind

It feels like a new nail trend pops up every day. Some fads, like the furry manicure, are somewhat unrealistic for everyday wear. Others, like the geode look, are absolutely beautiful in theory but nearly impossible to DIY unless you have the time, patience, and correct tools.
Well, there's a new craze in town — and this one is a keeper: rose quartz nails. They're oddly reminiscent of the days we'd fill up grab-bags of sparkly gemstones at museum gift shops (or was that just us?). Those shiny rocks were a status symbol, and the more you had, the cooler you were. We're calling this the manicure equivalent.
Click through to see our favorite rose quartz manis, and let us know how you feel about the trend in the comments below.