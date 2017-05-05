The One Beauty Product Vanessa Hudgens Hoards By The Dozens

As beauty editors, we know a thing or two about collecting one too many beauty products we
probably definitely don't need. Sure, that at-home laser might come in handy should we ever get around to zapping our skin on purpose. And even though, personally, I don't enjoy false lashes, I might — at some point — want to wear a pair for Halloween one year. And it looks like Vanessa Hudgens can relate, except with one item in particular: lipstick.
When PeopleStyle asked the Powerless actress what she does when she's not feeling 100%, her answer was something plenty of us do, too: put on a bold lip. But her solution for a down-and-out mood doesn't stop there. "I carry a pouch in my purse with probably 20 different lip colors all in the kind of nude to red to coral to rust category," she told the publication. "Just anything in there. Whatever I am feeling that day, whatever goes with the outfit that makes me feel a little more confident works."
We've definitely been there. Bold lips can wake up your entire face better than three cups of coffee. Plus, there's a shade of lipstick for every mood, so we totally get why she keeps so many on-hand. Besides, are we surprised? When it comes to her style, Hudgens certainly knows how to take everything to the next level — just look at her crystal manicure.
