These Beauty Products Make Us Feel Like We Can Shatter Glass Ceilings

I was 19 when I landed my first internship at a major publication. I had read the magazine my whole life, but I felt immensely under-qualified for the position. I had a serious case of impostor syndrome — until I bought a lipstick that changed the way I saw myself. Not just any lipstick, but the Dior Addict Fluid Stick in Pandore. It was, and still is, perfect. Call me superficial, but this shiny bullet held superpowers. The first day I wore it, my boss complimented the shade and went searching for it in the beauty closet. While my résumé got me the position, it was my red lips that gave me the confidence to feel like I deserved to be there.
Of course, it's not just lipstick that can serve as a catalyst to becoming a badass boss. TED Talks, a great pair of shoes, haircuts — everyone has their thing that nudges them toward feeling like their best self. Ahead, Refinery29 staffers share the number-one beauty product that makes them feel like they can conquer the world. Get ready for a whole lot of red lipstick and liquid liner.
Of course, it's not just lipstick that can serve as a catalyst to becoming a badass boss. TED Talks, a great pair of shoes, haircuts — everyone has their thing that nudges them toward feeling like their best self. Ahead, Refinery29 staffers share the number-one beauty product that makes them feel like they can conquer the world. Get ready for a whole lot of red lipstick and liquid liner.