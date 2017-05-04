You Can Get This $29 Lipstick For Free — But You Have To Act Fast

Well, starting tomorrow there’s a way we can all add to our growing matte lipstick collections — no tax return needed. Why? Eco-friendly makeup brand 100% Pure is giving away thousands of its iconic Cocoa Butter Semi-Matte Lipsticks (while supplies last, of course). The only catch? You pay for shipping. To be honest, we’re down to pay a little S&H if it means a free $29 lipstick in our pocket.