You Can Get This $29 Lipstick For Free — But You Have To Act Fast

UPDATE: Ask and you shall receive. We finally have more details on 100% Pure's lipstick giveaway. Grab an pen and paper — you're going to want to take note.
It's simple, really: Go to the brand's website, choose your favorite shade (you can pick from Currant, Sandstone, or Blood Orange), share it on Facebook, and it's all yours — just pay for the shipping. While you're at it, why not stock up on some of the brand's other goodies? Quantities are limited, so allons-y!
This story was originally published May 3, 2017 at 3:47 P.M.
Raise your hand if you spent your entire tax return on makeup long before those dollar signs hit your bank account. Trust us, we’ve been there, too. And while we might be broke now, that doesn’t stop us from perusing the makeup section like a hawk.
Well, starting tomorrow there’s a way we can all add to our growing matte lipstick collections — no tax return needed. Why? Eco-friendly makeup brand 100% Pure is giving away thousands of its iconic Cocoa Butter Semi-Matte Lipsticks (while supplies last, of course). The only catch? You pay for shipping. To be honest, we’re down to pay a little S&H if it means a free $29 lipstick in our pocket.
Just like the rest of 100% Pure’s makeup, the brand's lipsticks are vegan and more natural than most — the color even comes courtesy of fruit pigments. Each shade is formulated with shea butter, vitamin E, and coco butter, too, which means your lips will be kissed with color and supremely hydrated. Win-win!
According to 100% Pure, all you have to do is share your shade selection to Facebook, pay for shipping, and the lipstick is all yours, but the full details will be online tomorrow.
The only hard part? Picking a hue, as the formula comes in 11 gorgeous shades. If we had our pick, we’d choose Cactus Bloom, an orangey-red that screams spring, or Currant, a deep, berry red. Could it be better timing? This giveaway is hot on the heels of warm weather.
So, which color would you be pick? Tell us in the comments below.
