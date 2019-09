Two Google Employees Just Created The Lipstick Line Every Woman Needs

I once dated the most pretentious guy who's ego filled up every room he stood in. Luckily, the relationship only lasted a few months — but I learned an important message that's stuck with me since: I apologize too much . I would say sorry for things that definitely didn't require it, but, like so many other women, that had never stopped me before. Now, I make it a point to be much more assertive than I used to be, always asking myself the eternal question of What the fuck am I apologizing for? It's that same realization that inspired two Google employees to create a beauty line, aptly named Unapology